Tottenham Closing in on €45m Pedro Porro Acquisition

Having negotiated all month with Sporting Lisbon, and having at least one bid rejected already, Tottenham Hotspur are now finally closing in on the acquisition of Pedro Porro.

What has been the hold-up? Well Sporting have reportedly been playing hard ball, holding out for their price of €45million (£39m) release clause for the 23-year-old fullback.

Tottenham tying up the final bits and pieces of Pedro Porro deal — been told payment terms are now the last step as €45m fee could be paid in three or four installments ??? #THFC Porro has agreed five year deal with Spurs weeks ago — he’s waiting. Here we go expected soon. pic.twitter.com/maVfhPwzKY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

As you can see above, the latest details on the situation, from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The deal for the young, up-and-coming Spaniard is not finalized yet, but its getting there. (Tottenham announced the loean deal signing of Arnaut Danjuma yesterday).’

The structure of the payments for Pedro Porro is still thought to be on the negotiating table, however. So why is all this dragging out so much?

Because Sporting is just doing to Tottenham what they did to Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes.

Remember that? In this space, of the January transfer window, three years ago. Sporting CP hiked up the price and held out as long as they could to get as much money as possible from United. In case you forgot, here is a link that relives that episode.

