Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Fixtures: Circle The Date

The 21/22 Premier League season is now consigned to history, and it is time to look forward to the 2022/23 season. We have a clearer picture of how that season will look after the PL released their entire fixture schedule. It is not yet time for wild predictions on who will win the league. It is not even time to speculate on which promoted teams will avoid yo-yoing straight back into the Championship.
What is it time for? It is time to get our sharpies out and start circling the dates for the biggest fixtures to look forward to next season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the top six can’t-miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. Coming up next is Tottenham Hotspur.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Opening Day (H)
8/6/22 15:00
Spurs kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign against Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a busy transfer window, there will be plenty of new players to keep an eye out for. Particularly if Antonio Conte gets his way.
Southampton had a pretty good run in the Premier League against Tottenham last year. The Saints secured a point in their home clash with Spurs, before taking home all three points against the North London club away from home. That will need to be rectified this season.
North London Derby Away
10/1/22 15:00
The London derby with the most spice will have its first chapter of the 22/23 season on the first of October this year. It will see Spurs travel away to their bitter rivals. In the same fixture last year, Arsenal got early bragging rights with a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans. If Tottenham can reverse that result at the Emirates this season, it almost wouldn’t matter what happens in the rest of their campaign.
North London Derby Home
1/14/23 15:00
As a Spurs fan, you could put up with a season where you only won two fixtures. As long as those victories were Arsenal home and Arsenal away.
Despite the Gunners getting early season bragging rights last season, Spurs got the last laugh.In one of the most consequential North London derbies in recent history last year, Spurs recorded a 3-0 victory. That victory saw Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, whereas it consigned Arsenal to Europa League football this season.
Chelsea Home
2/25/23 15:00
Tottenham and Arsenal is the biggest London derby for Spurs fans. You can’t sleep on their rivalry with the Blues. This one dates back to the 1967 FA Cup final, where Spurs lifted the trophy at the expense of Chelsea. That cup final, dubbed the ‘Cockney Cup Final’, is the origin story of one of the most slept-on London rivalries in the Premier League.
Liverpool Away
4/29/23 15:00
Last season Spurs got a huge result when they took a point away from Anfield. The point helped to deny Liverpool the Premier League title. It also served as somewhat of a kick start to their run home that resulted in Champions League final qualification.
Although Tottenham‘s record at Anfield doesn’t look great at first glance, the results don’t tell the whale story.Particularly in the last few seasons. If Spurs can take three points away at Anfield this season, it might be a sign of something special brewing in North London.
Championship Sunday (A)
5/28/23 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur closes out their season by traveling to Elland Road on Championship Sunday. Spurs did the double over Leeds last season. Including a huge win in this very fixture that signaled the end of the Marco Bielsa era in West Yorkshire. Spurs fans will hope for more of the same on the last day of the 22/23 Premier League season.
