2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview, Prospectus

Tottenham have had a good pre-season as they finished it without losing a single game. In particular, they played really well in their last two matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.
They fought back to get a draw against the Blues, and dominated the Gunners to emerge 1-0 winners. As for the upcoming Premier League season, they couldn’t have asked for a tougher opening match as they take on the defending champions in Manchester City. So, let us preview what the new season holds in store for them.
Revisiting Last Season
The previous campaign was a really tumultuous one as it started with a lot of promise, but tailed off badly towards the end. The term saw Jose Mourinho lose his job and former player Ryan Mason filling in on an interim basis.
To Spurs’ credit, they recovered well to qualify for European football by getting into the newly created UEFA Conference League.
Overall, it was a disappointing season both in Europe and on the domestic front.
He’s Arrived/Possibly Coming
Ins
– Bryan Gil (Sevilla) 25M (LW)
– Christian Romero (Atalanta) LOAN (CB)
– Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta) LOAN (GK)
The north Londoners have been a bit busy this summer as they have brought in three players so far in Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini. There have been rumours that the club is after Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic and either of them would be amazing additions.
He’s Gone/Possibly Leaving
Outs
– Juan Foyth (Villareal) 15M(CB)
– Toby Alderweireld (Al-Dubai) 13M (CB)
– Joe Hart (Celtic) 1.2M (GK)
– Danny Rose (Watford) FREE (LB)
– Erik Lamela (Sevilla) FREE (RW)
– Paolo Gazzaniga FREE (GK)
There have been quite a few departures this summer with Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Hart, Erik Lamela, Danny Rose, Paolo Gazzaniga leaving. But more than all of them, the potential departure of Harry Kane is one that could have the biggest impact on their season.
Key Games
Spurs have a tough start to the Premier League as they will be taking on City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their first six games. How they perform in this period will set the tone for the rest of the season.
The north Londoners will want to beat their local rivals if for nothing but bragging rights.
It will also be a test of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s ability to handle this team.
Bottom Line
The main objective for Tottenham would be to finish in the top six, but it may be a bit difficult for Nuno given the quality of the competition. Their success or failure will also depend on if they are able to hold on to Kane or not.
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
Leeds Leicester Newcastle Southampton Everton West Ham Chelsea UnitedFollow paulmbanks
[…] Source link […]