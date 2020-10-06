2020 Tottenham Hotspur Summer Transfer Window Report Card

Tottenham Hotspur have begun the season in great form, across all competitions. They have managed to overcome an action-packed September schedule, and they passed all the tests with flying colours.
With players such as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane firing on all cylinders, this promises to be a great 20/21 season ahead. Additionally, the North London club have also made some exciting transfers this summer window. Let’s break it all down!
Incomings:
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Gareth Bale (Loan)
- Carlos Vinicius (Loan)
- Sergio Reguilon
- Matt Doherty
- Joe Hart
Outgoings:
- Jan Vertonghen
- Michel Vorm
- Troy Parrott (Loan)
- Ryan Sessegnon (Loan)
- Juan Foyth (Loan)
- Kyle Walker-Peters
Team Needs Addressed:
Spurs have done well to bring in new players for all areas of the pitch. They have made some astute purchases such as Doherty and Reguilon who will automatically improve the full-back area. The signing of Hojbjerg looks to have paid off already, as the Dane is imposing himself at the centre of midfield in an impressive manner.
Getting a backup forward to reduce the workload on Kane was an important priority and they have done just that. Vinicius had a great 2019/20 for Benfica and he will be looking to continue his solid run of form. The return of Bale after seven years in Spain adds another exciting element to this squad. Though we don’t know for sure how he will impose himself, it has certainly has energized the fan base.
Team Needs Neglected:
One area where Spurs should have done better is in central defense. With Jan Vertonghen leaving on a free and Juan Foyth going to Spain on loan, it does leave them a little light. Eric Dier has started to play exclusively in this position, but it would have helped the team to have another body here.
However, the emergence of Japhet Tanganga will go a long way in helping ease this burden.
Synopsis:
Tottenham have done very well to address the major needs of the squad. They now have quality depth in almost every position, and adding a player such as Bale stimulates an X factor. This Spurs team is one to watch out for.
The players they have brought in are on the younger side, which is good for the future. Spurs also have a manager who always has a point to prove (even more so this season) and based on their early season form, they are on a mission to do so.
Grade: A
Transfer window report cards: Everton Chelsea City Arsenal Southampton Liverpool United
