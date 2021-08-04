Manchester City Reportedly Willing to Pay £130m for Harry Kane

Amid heavy links to Manchester City all summer long, striker Harry Kane failed to show at Tottenham Hotspur training on both Monday and Tuesday.
However, he is expected to report back to the training ground before the week concludes, according to ESPN FC. City are set to complete the £100m addition of Jack Grealish today, and they’re looking to continue splashing the cash this summer on the Tottenham talisman too.
Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Etihad outfit have reportedly placed a £100m bid for the face of English football, and that they’re willing to go all the way up to £130m in order to get their man says The Athletic.
That said, White Hart Lane simply does not wish to part ways with their 28-year-old franchise player. If they end up having to, it will only be to the tune of £150m, reportedly.
So obviously the two sides are still substantially apart, and it could take awhile, even despite the wishes of Harry Kane to move on to a new destination, somewhere that he could win trophies.
Harry Kane has recently completed his extended holiday, which came after he helped lead England to a title game appearance at Euro 2020.
Harry Kane does not want to play for spurs anymore.Spurs can get a good price of £120 million plus
and hopefully carry on investing in the squad,getting rid of the mediocre players who left us with no fight or spirit last season.If the chairman is annoyed about him not training he should have done more about the team when the last couple of managers told him.We have gone from champions league final to Europa conference competiton in two years under this chairman and his penny pinching ways.Best staduim in Europe with fortunes spent but no team to grace it.When top players are linked with us they must think, this club will be a problem for me,and no champions league or top four hopes.I wish Harry all the luck with this transfer and thank him for all he has done for our club,I will not say a bad word about him.Time for our ghost of an owner,ENIC and Mr Levy to give the spurs supporters a present and get out of the club.