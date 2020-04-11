All Transfer Rumor Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI

It’s going to be awhile before we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again, but at least we have plenty of transfer talk. There have been reports circulating that a June restart for the Premier League could be in the works, provided the most optimistic models relating to the coronavirus pandemic come to fruition.
Until then, we have transfer rumors, and they can get, I guess “tedious” is the word, very quickly. So we figured why not combine the elements of both and make a team of just players who are rumored to be going or leaving Tottenham Hotspur.
Below the formation presentation, we’ll touch a bit more on each guy. Click the phrase near each footballer’s name where highlighted/hyperlinked for more on the transfer narrative. After all, there is talk that Jose Mourinho wants up to five new players at the lane this summer.
Kane
Willian Brooks Coutinho
Zakaria Fraser
Rose Zelik Stones Meunier
Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi and current right back Sergie Aurier, didn’t make the cut, sorry. There are only 11 spots, so someone will get left out; it’s just the way it is.
Also, there is no real chatter out there about replacing Hugo Lloris, so thus we do not have a goalkeeper on our team.
It is what it is.
We start with the back line, and we look at potential upgrades to Aurier at right back, and it could be PSG’s Thomas Meunier or Lille’s Zeki Celik. Manchester City’s John Stones might be on his way out, as there are reports he doesn’t get along with Pep Guardiola very well. Tottenham have been linked, while Danny Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle United, will need to find a new home somewhere, at some time soon.
Moving up the field, a south coast sell-off could be going on at AFC Bournemouth, with Spurs likely after midfielders Ryan Fraser and David Brooks.
Also, Tottenham are reportedly in the chase for Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, FC Barcelona’s Philippe Countinho and Chelsea’s Willian. The last name mentioned there is also reportedly drawing interest from Arsenal.
As for up top, with face of the franchise Harry Kane, well, despite all the conjecture, we’ll believe he’s ready to leave when we actually see it.
