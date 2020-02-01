Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur is this weekend’s only all-big six clash in the Premier League, but it probably isn’t the true headliner fixture. That honor belongs to the Chelsea-Leicester City draw at the King Power Stadium earlier today.
This match still has plenty of relevance and excitement though, so let’s break down the team news for both sides, starting with Tottenham. Spurs had a great January transfer window as they signed Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes who will bring more fire to a side that has spent too much of this season coasting. It is expected that Bergwijn, fresh off a £26.7m move from PSV Eindhoven, will be involved here.
We know for sure that Harry Kane (hamstring) , Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Ben Davies (ankle) won’t be involved as all three remain out with injury.
Switching over to Manchester City, Fernandinho has missed the last two matches due to injury and he’s expected to face a late fitness test. Aymeric Laporte, who made a recent comeback from a long injury absence, missed the midweek Manchester Derby due to match fitness concerns, so he is a doubt.
Finally, Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy remain out.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
February 2, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 17% Draw 21% Manchester City win 62%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 5/1 Draw 7/2 Manchester City win 1/2
Referee: Mike Dean
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WDLLD Manchester City WDWWW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
