Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Middlesbrough

January 12, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur are set for a FA Cup third round replay as they managed just a 1-1 draw last week at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough. The Jose Mourinho bump has definitely worn off now as Spurs are winless in their last four across all competitions.

While this match, ideally, would provide the perfect time for Mourinho to rotate his squad, perhaps that won’t happen. For one, he badly needs a result and the FA Cup competition provides the best opportunity for Mourinho and Spurs to get a trophy this season.

After a draw last week, Mourinho knows he needs to field a strong team to get a result and with all the injuries they have suffered, the depth chart is thinning.

Moussa Sissoko is out the next three months after having undergone surgery to repair knee ligament damage. Also, the injury prone (as Mourinho himself will tell you) Tanguy Ndombele (groin strain) is also out long term, leaving the side with just five fit central midfielders on the current roster.

Meanwhile talisman Harry Kane (left hamstring tendon rupture) will be on the sidelines until at least April, as he’ll need surgery to repair his injury. Additionally, Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) remain long term injury absentees.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Middlesbrough FA Cup 3rd Round Replay

 Alli       Moura

Son    Winks     Eriksen    Aurier

        Rose     Vertonghen      Alderweireld     Sanchez   

Gazzaniga

Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough FA Cup 3rd Round Replay

January 14, 8:05 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV/Stream: BBC1, BBC iPlayer

Odds via Bet365: Tottenham Hotspur win 1/4, Over/Under on goals 2.5

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Middlesbrough 0

Spurs are banged up, but Mourinho loves for these kinds of cup games, and he’ll fire up his side to a win.

  1. Phil says
    January 12, 2020 at 12:46 PM

    I know it won’t be but would like to see:

    Gazzaniga

    KWP Tanganga Foyth Vertonghan Rose

    Skipp Lo Celso Wanyama

    Parrott Moura

  2. Andy M says
    January 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM

    Why on earth are we keeping Eriksen in the squad as he has no desire to play other than to keep fit (if you can call him fit) just to move to another team?
    Lamela and LoCelso would give their right arm for the club so ditch Eriksen from the squad forever

