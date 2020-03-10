RB Leipzig are in uncharted territory right now as they have never played a UEFA Champions League knockout round tie. It appears they’re going to win it too, as they host Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow night having already gone up 1-0 during the road leg.
The odds are long for visiting Spurs, but attacking midfielder Dele Alli says there’s no reason to give up hope just yet: “So we are coming here and, we have been in situations probably worse than this when we have had to turn it around, and we have done that.”
“So we have to go in there with belief and, like I said, they are a very good side, a top side, and they have got a lot of top players.
“So we have to be switched on throughout the whole game. But, at the same time, we have to believe.”
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at RB Leipzig (UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2)
Moura
Lamela Alli Lo Celso
Winks Skipp
Sessegnon Dier Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur at RB Leipzig UCL Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Leipzig leads 1-0 on aggregate
March 10, 8pm, Red Bull Arena
Tottenham Hotspur team news: go to this link
Google Result Predictor: RB Leipzig win 63% Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur win 16%
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1
