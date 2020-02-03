Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC (FA Cup Replay)

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Southampton FC in a FA Cup fourth round replay Wednesday night that will mark the fourth meeting this season between the two sides. It’s been a very evenly matched series in 2019-20 with the home side winning the Premier League fixture by one goal each time.
Obviously, the reverse fixture in the FA Cup ended in a stalemate and hence we’re here for the replay, making it so that Spurs and Saints each have a win, a loss and a draw against one another this term. Spurs are coming off a high into this one having beaten the juggernaut that is Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday. They’re brimming with confidence right now so let’s take a look at what kind of team Jose Mourinho might field as he looks to get his side through to the fifth round.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC (FA Cup 4th Round Replay)
Lamela Son Moura
Fernandes Winks Lo Celso
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton FC FYIs
February 5, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV and Live Stream: BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate
Referee: David Coote
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Southampton 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind