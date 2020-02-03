Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC (FA Cup Replay)

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Southampton FC in a FA Cup fourth round replay Wednesday night that will mark the fourth meeting this season between the two sides. It’s been a very evenly matched series in 2019-20 with the home side winning the Premier League fixture by one goal each time.

Obviously, the reverse fixture in the FA Cup ended in a stalemate and hence we’re here for the replay, making it so that Spurs and Saints each have a win, a loss and a draw against one another this term. Spurs are coming off a high into this one having beaten the juggernaut that is Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday. They’re brimming with confidence right now so let’s take a look at what kind of team Jose Mourinho might field as he looks to get his side through to the fifth round.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC (FA Cup 4th Round Replay)

  Lamela     Son       Moura 

   Fernandes       Winks    Lo Celso 

   Tanganga    Sanchez    Alderweireld      Aurier

Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton FC  FYIs

February 5, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

TV and Live Stream: BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate

tottenham hotspur stadium

Referee: David Coote

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Southampton 1

