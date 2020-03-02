Jose Mourinho, love him or hate him, is a trophy machine, and you have to give him credit for that. A big reason for that is his intense competitiveness, which prohibits him from coasting in cup competitions. He’s fielded strong teams throughout the FA Cup this far for Tottenham, so expect him to do the same on Wednesday night when Spurs host Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition.
In making our starting XI prediction, we wondered where to slot Ben Davies? He might end up in the first team ahead of Winks and Tanganaga. Let’s look at what else Mourinho might do with his very injury riddled side.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City (FA Cup 5th Round)
Bergwijn Alli Moura
Fernandes Winks Lo Celso
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
March 4, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Referee: Paul Tierney
TV/Stream: BBC iPlayer, Red Button
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/7, Norwich City win 9/2
Head to Head Records: Norwich City wins 23, Draws 18, Tottenham Hotspur wins 32
Prediction: Spurs 2, Norwich 0
Mourinho, as he’ll often tell anyone with a microphone in front of him, loves to accomplish a lot with not much to work with. With Spurs missing so many key players, and the Portugese feeling he has much to prove, he’ll get his team fired up to advance to the next round.
gazza
Aurier toby vertongen tananga
Dier fenandes
steve lo celso lucas
parrot
Gazza
Aurier Tanganga Toby Jan Davies
Fernandes Ndombele Lo Celso
Bergwijn Parrott
Aurier can be the attacking RWB even though his crossing is mostly rubbish. When he’s in attack it can be more of a back 4 with Tanganyika slotting in at RB.
Ndombele needs a chance to improve and get a run in the team. Lo Celso and Fernandes can run the midfield whilst also acting as a link between midfield and attack.
Bergwijn hasn’t been consistent and Moura looked completely out of sorts at weekend, yet I believe both Parrott and Bergwijn could form a good partnership and both deserve a chance.
Parrot
Lucas Steve
Alli Fernandes lo celso
Sanchez Jan toby aurier