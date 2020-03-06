As Tottenham Hotspur head to Burnley for their Premier League fixture tomorrow, their chances at a top four finish still exist, but given all their injuries, who knows how long they’ll stay in the race. Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides as Spurs visit the Clarets on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a doubt, due to a groin injury while Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Son (arm) are all out until late April, at earliest. It also remains to be seen what may come of Eric Dier, if he will be reprimanded for leaving the pitch to angrily confront a hostile fan in the crowd.
Flipping over to the hosts, they have three injury absentees for this fixture: Ashley Barnes (groin), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring,) and Matthew Lowton (knee).
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
Alli
Bergwijn Lamela Fernandes
Ndombele Skipp
Davies Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley FC FYIs
March 7, 5:30 pm, Turf Moor
Referee: Jon Moss
TV/Stream: Sky Sports Premier League
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 9/5, Burnley win 8/5, Draw 11/5
Google Result Probability: Burnley wins 35%, Draw 29%, Tottenham Hotspur wins 36%
Form Guide Tottenham Hotspur LLWWW Burnley FC DWWDW
