When are Tottenham Hotspur going to end their trophy drought? This year’s FA Cup competition could be as favorable an opportunity as any, and their next opponent, Norwich City, provides a very high probability of advancing on to the next round. The Canaries are the only team in the Premier League, as of now, who we can be fairly certain will get relegaed at the end of the season.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at the team news for both sides. For the favored hosts, Son Heung-min (arm), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are all out indefinitely.
Meanwhile Juan Foyth (groin) is a major doubt, supplementing Hugo Lloris (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (hip) who are both minor doubts. Turning to the underdog visitors, Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram and Timm Klose remain out as long term injury absentees, with Christoph Zimmermann being a new fitness concern.
You know how serious Jose Mourinho takes any match that potentially involves a piece of silverware, so expect the north London side to go hard in this one.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round FYIs
March 4, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Referee: Paul Tierney
TV/Stream: BBC iPlayer, Red Button
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/7, Norwich City win 9/2
Head to Head Records: Norwich City wins 23, Draws 18, Tottenham Hotspur wins 32
Prediction: Spurs 2, Norwich 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind