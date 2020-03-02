Tottenham vs Norwich (FA Cup 5th Round) Team News: Foyth, Lloris, Zimmerman

When are Tottenham Hotspur going to end their trophy drought? This year’s FA Cup competition could be as favorable an opportunity as any, and their next opponent, Norwich City, provides a very high probability of advancing on to the next round. The Canaries are the only team in the Premier League, as of now, who we can be fairly certain will get relegaed at the end of the season.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the team news for both sides. For the favored hosts, Son Heung-min (arm), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are all out indefinitely.

Meanwhile Juan Foyth (groin) is a major doubt, supplementing Hugo Lloris (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (hip) who are both minor doubts.  Turning to the underdog visitors, Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram and Timm Klose remain out as long term injury absentees, with Christoph Zimmermann being a new fitness concern.

You know how serious Jose Mourinho takes any match that potentially involves a piece of silverware, so expect the north London side to go hard in this one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

March 4, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go to this link

Referee: Paul Tierney

TV/Stream: BBC iPlayer, Red Button

Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/7, Norwich City  win 9/2

Head to Head Records:  Norwich City wins 23,  Draws  18, Tottenham Hotspur wins 32

Prediction: Spurs 2, Norwich 0

