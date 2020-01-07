For any chef, he/she is limited by the supply and quality of the ingredients available. Tottenham Hotspur got an initial surge when they first hired Jose Mourinho as manager, but that bump seems to have leveled off now. A big reason for that is the mounting injury list at the north London club.
Now you can add midfielder Moussa Sissoko to the list, as the France international will be out the next three months after having undergone surgery to repair knee ligament damage. Sissoko suffered the injury in the loss to Southampton, and missed out on the FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough.
“Following a clinical assessment and scans, Moussa Sissoko has today (Tuesday) undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee,” reads a club statement posted on the official website.
Spurs Official adds that the team doctors will “monitor Moussa’s recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April.”
The team is already without the very injury prone Tanguy Ndombele (groin strain), and as it stands they only have five truly fit central midfielders on the roster. This development will certainly affect how they conduct business this January transfer window and could even lead to changes in how Mourinho does his team selection and formations.
Meanwhile talisman Harry Kane is also set for a spell on the sidelines while Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris remain long term injury absentees.
Tottenham will take on undefeated Liverpool on Saturday, and they will do so sitting in sixth place, six points behind Chelsea for the final UCL qualification slot.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind