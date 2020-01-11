Tottenham Launch Their Own Craft Beer, Stadium Microbrewery

We’d have to double and triple check to make sure, but this feels like a first in the sporting world- a team with a microbrewery in their own stadium. Yes, Tottenham Hotspur football club, in conjunction with Beavertown Beer company, have launched their own craft beer.
One Of Our Own, which takes its name from a supporter chant about Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, will be brewed and sold exclusively in Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
? ‘One Of Our Own’ is brewed and sold exclusively at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium using the unique Microbrewery delivered in partnership with @BeavertownBeer.#THFC ?? #COYS https://t.co/fBPYvvviRM
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2020
“Beavertown’s Neck Oil is already a half-time favourite, and we wanted to add to this by offering something new at the start of 2020,” shilled Beavertown’s Marketing Director Tom Rainsford, a Spurs supporter.
“Supporting a club is in your bones and this beer feels the same. It’s familiar, yet distinct. A satisfying pint that makes you feel at home.”
“We see Spurs as the beating heart of the Tottenham community, a central hub for football fans and residents alike. We both share values of bringing people together, creating revolutionary experiences and even world firsts like our microbrewery inside the stadium.”
Spurs picked the right game to launch the beer, as they’re hosting undefeated Liverpool later today. Just a hunch here, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball will be doing the same thing in a couple years; just like they have followed THFC’s lead in franchise direction lately.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs
January 11, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI for both sides: Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool FC
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- LDWLW Liverpool FC- WWWWW
Odds via Betfair Exchange: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/1, Draw 7/2, Liverpool FC win 8/11
Premier League Series History: Tottenham Hotspur wins 14, Draw 15, Liverpool FC wins 26
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 21%, Draw 26%, Liverpool FC win 56%
Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Both sides are banged up, but Spurs more so, and they are a squad with less depth and talent than LFC.
