New Leaked Tottenham Hotspur Kits Draw Backlash Online

March 28, 2020 By 1 Comment
Share

tottenham-transfer-rumors-nacer-chadli

Time will tell whether these are the new Tottenham Hotspur kit for next season or not, but it’s certainly eliciting strong feelings online. These Nike shirts leaked on social media, with a lot of supporters and observers not in approval of it.

Now of course, this doesn’t account for “the silent majority” who saw these strips and didn’t react. It’s also worth noting that every new logo or new uniform always elicits some level of backlash from somebody. This one though, well, there have been some “colorful” responses to say the least.

Thoughts? Feedback?

The comment section is below the post.

In the meantime, enjoy the banter that’s already out there.

Hey, at least somebody likes it.

Look at what this guy said, in the interests of balance:

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

  1. xem truc tiep bong da hom nay says
    March 29, 2020 at 2:28 AM

    Home kit looks like it has a disease and is waiting for a dermatologist appointment

Speak Your Mind