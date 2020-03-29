New Leaked Tottenham Hotspur Kits Draw Backlash Online

Time will tell whether these are the new Tottenham Hotspur kit for next season or not, but it’s certainly eliciting strong feelings online. These Nike shirts leaked on social media, with a lot of supporters and observers not in approval of it.
Now of course, this doesn’t account for “the silent majority” who saw these strips and didn’t react. It’s also worth noting that every new logo or new uniform always elicits some level of backlash from somebody. This one though, well, there have been some “colorful” responses to say the least.
Only one of these isn't trash, and only one other that isn't hot trash. The other two absolutely suck https://t.co/d0UxLlGwTJ
— Johnson City Spurs (@jchotspur) March 28, 2020
From arguably the best kits in the Prem this season to surely rhe worst next. Shocking how bad these are. Maybe they'll look better on field and I'm way wrong pic.twitter.com/r1PhIJ6z8p
— Johnson City Spurs (@jchotspur) March 27, 2020
Thoughts? Feedback?
In the meantime, enjoy the banter that’s already out there.
Thoughts on the 'leaked' Tottenham 2020/21 home & away kits? #thfc pic.twitter.com/bL3ps61Kia
— The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) March 27, 2020
Not sure. Home kit looks like it has a disease and is waiting for a dermatologist appointment. Away kit secondary color is so nasty it should be outlawed
— H U Khan (@Huk06) March 27, 2020
Hey, at least somebody likes it.
Look at what this guy said, in the interests of balance:
Might just be my favourite Tottenham kit in a really long time pic.twitter.com/jRzK4zWlUn
— Tom Spice (@spice2001) March 27, 2020
