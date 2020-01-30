Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Danny Rose, Kyle Walker-Peters

As we enter into the final hours of the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have been pretty busy, both with incomings and out-goings. Yesterday saw Spurs bring in their second addition (after Gedson Fernandes) with the pick-up of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Steven Bergwijn.
We’re also seeing the clear-out of surplus players (as well as those who just don’t want to be here) too. Kyle Walkers-Peters joined Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) in heading out the exit door. The 22-year-old, who can play on either side in the back line on the outside has joined Southampton FC on loan for the remainder of the season. And Danny Rose has just finalized a loan move to Newcastle United.
“It’s a great honour for me to be here,” said Rose.
“I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing.
“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.
“Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Squad number? 2??8??
Available for Saturday? ?
Danny Rose could make his debut for #NUFC at St. James' Park against Norwich City this weekend! pic.twitter.com/BFnCvQhDA3
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 30, 2020
Getting back to Walker-Peters, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “I am very pleased to have Kyle with us for the rest of the season. He is a talented young player, with good defensive and attacking qualities.
“It was clear this month that we could use additional support in the full-back positions, and Kyle was exactly the profile of player I was hoping we could bring in.
“He will be a good addition to our squad, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join us ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested in signing him.”
BREAKING: Southampton have confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham for the rest of the season.
No option or obligation to buy in the summer. #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/LlZqup1um5
— Southampton Page (@SouthamptonPage) January 29, 2020
Kyle Walker-Peters said: “On a personal note I’m just grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given by the manager and the club.
“I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.
“I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind