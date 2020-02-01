Tottenham Hotspur were a consensus winner this January transfer window. They signed two new players that filled a position of need and they jettisoned two players who really didn’t want to be at White Hart Lane anymore. Spurs had a January that saw both addition by subtraction and addition by addition.
The one thing they didn’t accomplish was find a stop gap solution to the void left by Harry Kane’s injury, but overall it was a solid and productive window.
“I’m happy [with my squad] but I have to answer yes it would be better with a striker,” manager Jose Mourinho said of his side’s just completed transfer window, before discussing how he could shape his team in future matches, given the roster he has to work with.
“I cannot hide. If I say it’s an easy situation to play three competitions without a striker, I’m going to lie and I cannot lie. It’s important for us but if it’s not possible for us, it’s not possible.”
“It’s important that we are all together on this. We don’t want just a striker to be helpful now, we want a striker who would be good for us and good for our future.”
Given all that, let’s take a look at how he might line ’em up tomorrow when his side hosts Manchester City.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City
Bergwijn Son Moura
Alli Winks Lo Celso
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City FYIs
February 2, 4:30 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 17% Draw 21% Manchester City win 62%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 5/1 Draw 7/2 Manchester City win 1/2
Referee: Mike Dean
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WDLLD Manchester City WDWWW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 1
