What might happen when a strongly defensive-minded and highly accomplished manager such as Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho goes up against a team that could literally finish the Premier League undefeated? Well, it might look ugly, but it could get very interesting.
A lot of pundits are saying that Mourinho may have lost something off his fast ball, but there is one way he could show that he’s truly still got it- take points from a Premier League fixture against Liverpool. It’s a feat that only Manchester United have accomplished this season, and all they did is manage a draw.
Mourinho absolutely lives for these kinds of games, getting a result when no one expects him to.
Given how injury-riddled his side currently is, can he tactic his way to something against the best side in the world?
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC
Kane
Lamela Alli Moura
Eriksen Dier
Vertonghen Alderweireld Sanchez Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs
January 11, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI for both sides: Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool FC
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- LDWLW Liverpool FC- WWWWW
Odds via Betfair Exchange: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/1, Draw 7/2, Liverpool FC win 8/11
Premier League Series History: Tottenham Hotspur wins 14, Draw 15, Liverpool FC wins 26
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 21%, Draw 26%, Liverpool FC win 56%
Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Both sides are banged up, but Spurs more so, and they are a squad with less depth and talent than LFC.
Comments
Kane?
Wow, you guys are up to date aren’t you?
And you call yourself media.
You are such a joke.
+1
Kane is out due to injury.
what a joke