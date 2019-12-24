After a weekend that was a total disaster, on all levels, Tottenham Hotspur must turn the page; quickly. The good news is that the next page is almost already here- a Boxing Day clash at home against Brighton & Hove Albion.
This will be the first of three that Spurs will be without starting attacking player Son Heung-Min, who is suspended for violent conduct against Chelsea central defender Antonio Rudiger this past Sunday.
“I hope Son is not punished five times,” said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.
“One time was the foul that [Antonio] Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off. The third would be not to play against Brighton. The fourth not to play against Norwich and the fifth not to play against Southampton.
“So I hope to be punished twice is enough, he doesn’t deserve for the third, the fourth or the fifth.”
The club appealed Son’s suspension, but the three match ban was upheld. Oh and Mourinho is now in a feud with his former pupil/Chelsea manager Frank Lampard over their views of what transpired. That all said, let’s take a look at who Mourinho may select for his first team.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Kane
Lamela Alli Moura
Dier Sissoko
Vertonghen Alderweireld Sanchez Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea FYIs
Sunday Dec 26, 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- LWWLW Brighton & Hove Albion- LDDWL
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 62%, Draw 22%, Brighton & Hove Albion win 16%
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brighton & Hove Albion
Look for Spurs to bounce back nicely here.
If Dier and Aurier start then it proves that Mourinho is completely out of touch, they should never wear the Spurs shirt again.