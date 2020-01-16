Tottenham Hotspur have made their first addition of the January transfer window, with the announcement and unveiling of midfielder Gedson Fernandes earlier today. He will probably feature on Saturday, when Spurs visit Watford in the first game of the next Premier League weekend.
Don’t expect him to start however. Spurs’ visit to Watford is sneaky tough. Not only is momentum going against them, but their opponent now has an unforeseen advantage when it comes to rest and relaxation.
Both sides were supposed to be in FA Cup replay action on Tuesday evening, as Watford faced an away trip to League One side Tranmere Rovers. However, adverse weather conditions forced the Watford-Tranmere fixture to be postponed until next week, and now the Hornets have a full week to prepare for this one.
Meanwhile Spurs did not, but hey, at least they won.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC
Moura Son
Sessegnon Lo Celso Winks Alli Aurier
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford FC
January 14, 12:30 pm, Vicarage Road
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV/Stream: BT Sport 1
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 43% Draw 27% Watford FC win 30%
Odds via Betway: Tottenham Hotspur win 2.25 Draw 3.4 Watford FC win 3.2
Prediction: Watford FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Spurs are really banged up right now, and these are two sides traveling in opposite directions. It’s hard to believe that this Mourinho led Spurs team could lose at Watford and it really wouldn’t be too much of a shock.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC The Sports Bank “football prediction when:1d” – Google News […]