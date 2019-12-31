The New Year’s Day slate of Premier League action includes Tottenham Hotspur visiting Southampton FC for a clash of two sides with different priorities this season. Spurs hope to push for the top four while Saints are struggling to stay up.
“We are a much more competitive team at the moment,” said Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
“We have found a way that works and it is not a coincidence now that we are continuously taking points and we are able to force problems for every opponent. The level is now clear, the benchmark is clear. We will not lean back; we will go further forward and try to extend our performances.”
In Danny Ings, Saints have a player who scores almost every single game and in Moussa Djenepo they have another top attacking talent that could pose a major threat to Spurs’ weaknesses at the back.
How will a strongly defensive-minded manager such as Jose Mourinho game plan for this? Well, here is the starting XI Prediction that we came up with.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC
Kane
Lamela Alli Moura
Dier Sissoko
Vertonghen Alderweireld Sanchez Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC FYIs
January 1, 3pm St. Mary’s Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- DWLWW Southampton FC- DWWLL
Odds via Betfair Exchange: Tottenham Hotspur win 6/5, Draw 14/5, Southampton FC win 5/2
Premier League Series History: Tottenham Hotspur wins 22, Draw 7, Southampton FC wins 12
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 45%, Draw 27%, Southampton FC win 28%
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3, Southampton FC 2
