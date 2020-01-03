Tottenham Hotspur are tied for third, all-time in FA Cup tournament wins and they are top ten in title match appearances. It’s a competition they take quite seriously, and they’ll be ambitious when they travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday for a third round fixture.
Manager Jose Mourinho has something to prove himself as well. Yes, he has an impeccable CV, but the early returns of his stint at Tottenham have been a mixed bag, and there are some saying that he’s lost some velocity on his fast ball now. Let’s take a look at what kind of first team he may select tomorrow, in hopes of winning and moving on to the next round.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Middlesbrough (FA Cup 3rd Round)
Son Lamela Moura
Lo Celso Winks
Sissoko Sessegnon
Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Gazzaniga
Tottenham Hotspur at Middlesbrough FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 4, 2:01pm, Riverside Stadium
team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 1
Referee: Stuart Atwell
Prediction: Tottenham 4, Middlesbrough 2
You know Mourinho, he takes the FA Cup quite seriously.
