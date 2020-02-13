Are Tottenham Hotspur now finding their stride? They decisively beat reigning back to back champions Manchester City 2-0 in their last Premier league game by opportunistically capitalizing on their few chances in front of goal.
Then they bested Southampton FC in a FA Cup replay that most observers believe they got out-played. But that’s what Jose Mourinho does, gets results. He’s a trophy machine, and maybe he’ll be the man to finally lead the north London side out of their silverware drought. As midfielder Dele Alli has said, it’s long past time to end the streak. The FA Cup is probably the most likely place that could occur, but up next is a league fixture against Aston Villa.
Let’s take a look at what team Mourinho might start at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa FC
Alli Son Moura
Fernandes Winks Bergwijn
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs
February 16, 2pm, Villa Park
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV, Stream: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 50% Draw 26% Aston Villa win 24%
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WWDLL Aston Villa LWDLW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1
