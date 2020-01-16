Tottenham Hotspur at Watford FC Team News, Match Preview

The wheels have really come off for Tottenham Hotspur as of late. The Jose Mourinho bump has dissipated, and they currently sit in eighth place, nine points out of the top four. And one should not expect anything to drastically improve any time soon, given how they’re still dealing with a quintet of long term injuries to star players.
That list again, in no particular order: Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko. Hey, at least they beat Middlesbrough last night in the FA Cup third round replay, and are moving on in that competition. Up next for Spurs is a trip to Watford FC where they will take on a suddenly surging Hornets side.
For the first time all season, they’re now up in the safety zone- sitting 17th, just one point above the drop zone. They have won four of their last five Premier League games, including an impressive 3-0 triumph over fellow relegation fodder AFC Bournemouth.
It took a third manager this season, but the light has really turned on now under Nigel Pearson. Like their opponents, they’ll be without the services of several players. Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley, Sebastian Prodl and Kiko Femenia are all out injured while Christian Kabasele is suspended.
Abdoulaye Doucouré, Daryl Janmaat and Will Hughes are all doubts.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford FC
January 14, 12:30 pm, Vicarage Road
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV/Stream: BT Sport 1
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 43% Draw 27% Watford FC win 30%
Prediction: Watford FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Spurs are really banged up right now, and these are two sides traveling in opposite directions. It’s hard to believe that this Mourinho led Spurs team could lose at Watford and it really wouldn’t be too much of a shock.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind