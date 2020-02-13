Tottenham at Aston Villa Team News: Lo Celso, Lamela, Konsa

Tottenham Hotspur visits Aston Villa on Sunday in a match-up of two sides playing with a lot of urgency right now. Spurs, sitting mid to low in the table when Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in late 2019, are now within striking distance of the top four.
Villa, a very injury-ravaged side, are struggling to stay out of the drop zone. So without further ado, let’s look at the team news for this one, starting with Spurs. Mourinho will be without, of course, long term injury absentees Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko.
Meanwhile Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are all doubts. Flipping over to the hosts,
Dean Smith could have a selection headache with several players out or facing late fitness tests. Ezri Konsa (a doubt due to a muscular injury) is concern #1. Also doubtful are Danny Drinkwater and Keinan Davis.
Meanwhile Wesley Moraes, Tom Heaton, Jed Steer and John McGinn are all out injured.
Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs
February 16, 2pm, Villa Park
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction:
TV, Stream: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 50% Draw 26% Aston Villa win 24%
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur WWDLL Aston Villa LWDLW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1
