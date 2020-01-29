Tottenham Announce Second January Signing: Midfielder Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the arrival of their second player this January transfer window (Gedson Fernandes being the first), and it’s Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. The 22-year-old midfielder arrives for a fee of €31 million plus another €4m in add-ons.
The second addition of the Jose Mourinho era, Bergwijn helps provide depth for a side that is very injury ravaged right now. He was part of three Eredivisie title-winning teams during his time in the Netherlands, where he scored 31 goals during his 149 appearances with the club.
?? #WelkomBergwijn ?? pic.twitter.com/4yuyIT6FP7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020
Bergwijn has signed a contract that will keep him with the club until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.
He’s immediately gotten to work training with the club already, and we could see him make his Spurs debut as early as this weekend, when the north London side hosts Manchester City in what will be the Premier League weekend’s biggest fixture.
"I know what I can bring to this team. I will do what I can, and I know what I can do."#WelkomBergwijn ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/sXMHUsnh1Q
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020
