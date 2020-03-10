Tottenham Hotspur Team News at RB Leipzig (UCL): Bergwjin, Ndombele

As Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli put it, this is “no time to get our violins out,” regarding his side’s current injury crisis. He’s right, no other club will have sympathy for you, because this is sports and it’s ultra-competitive. As injury-riddles as Spurs already are, they got yet another major fitness concern this past weekend.
Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Steven Bergwjin, who suffered a fractured ankle, is unlikely to play again this season. He joins Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies as injury absentees for tomorrow, where Spurs will travel to RB Leipzig, for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.
In terms of other team news, of the non-injury variety, but related to players who likely won’t feature. Mourinho has once again thrown one of his players under the bus.
Mourinho gave a scathing callout of Tanguy Ndombele, the club’s all time record signing and you can read all about that here. As for Ndombele, he gave a three word response on his Instagram account.
No matter who plays, Spurs’ chances of moving on in Europe are very low. Already behind the eight ball after the home leg, and playing with an extremely short-handed roster, this could be the end of the line for Mourinho’s men.
Tottenham Hotspur at RB Leipzig UCL Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Leipzig leads 1-0 on aggregate
March 10, 8pm, Red Bull Arena
Tottenham starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Google Result Predictor: RB Leipzig win 63% Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur win 16%
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind