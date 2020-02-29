Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

tottenham hotspur stadium

Despite having just on played on Thursday night in the Europa League competition, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be plenty fresh for their clash at Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow. That’s because Wolves had already essentially booked their passage through to the UEL round of 32, and thus Nuno Espirito Santo could do some squad rotation.

With Spurs so banged up right now, this fixture could be pretty dangerous for them. Let’s take a look at what kind of side Jose Mourinho will put out there in North London on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bergwijn

Moura     Alli    Lo Celso 

   Ndombele     Winks    

   Tanganga    Sanchez    Alderweireld      Aurier

Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

March 1, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 7-5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 D 11-5

Form Guide: Wolverhampton Wanderers   WDDLW    Tottenham   LWWWD

Key stat: January transfer window addition Steven Bergwijn has averaged 1.9 chances created per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Probabilities via Google: Wolverhampton Wanderers win 33%,  Draw 30%,  Tottenham win 37%

Prediction: Wolves 2, Spurs 1

Going the very mildest of upsets here in this one.

