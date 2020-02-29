Despite having just on played on Thursday night in the Europa League competition, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be plenty fresh for their clash at Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow. That’s because Wolves had already essentially booked their passage through to the UEL round of 32, and thus Nuno Espirito Santo could do some squad rotation.
With Spurs so banged up right now, this fixture could be pretty dangerous for them. Let’s take a look at what kind of side Jose Mourinho will put out there in North London on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bergwijn
Moura Alli Lo Celso
Ndombele Winks
Tanganga Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
March 1, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Referee: Stuart Atwell
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 7-5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 D 11-5
Form Guide: Wolverhampton Wanderers WDDLW Tottenham LWWWD
Key stat: January transfer window addition Steven Bergwijn has averaged 1.9 chances created per 90 minutes in the Premier League.
Probabilities via Google: Wolverhampton Wanderers win 33%, Draw 30%, Tottenham win 37%
Prediction: Wolves 2, Spurs 1
Going the very mildest of upsets here in this one.
