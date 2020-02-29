Tottenham vs Wolves Team News: Foyth, Sessegnon, Jonny

Just eight points separate the Premier League’s fourth and ninth place teams, meaning there are a whole lot of teams with plenty to play for this late in the season. We could see the fifth place team in Champions League and the seventh place team in Europa League, depending on whether or not the UEFA sanctions against Manchester City hold up.
Two teams sandwiched in that 4-9 mix are Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will meet at White Hart Lane tomorrow. Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides in this one, starting with Tottenham.
They remain without forwards Harry Kane (hamstring) and Son Heung-min (arm), who are likely done for the season. Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hip) are also out while Juan Foyth (groin) is a doubt.
Turning to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, he has a practically fully fit squad, with Jonny (ankle) the only injury absentee. Much like most of last season, Wolves have a very healthy squad, so kudos to whatever the athletic training and medical staff is doing at the Midlands club, obviously, it’s working wonders.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
March 1, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Starting XI prediction: go to this link
Referee: Stuart Atwell
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win 7-5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 D 11-5
Form Guide: Wolverhampton Wanderers WDDLW Tottenham LWWWD
Probabilities via Google: Wolverhampton Wanderers win 33%, Draw 30%, Tottenham win 37%
