Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Ryan Fraser, Joe Hugill

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer rumors related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 13, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
In the meantime, please check out our all Spurs transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal Spurs XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
There could be a fire sale on the south coast this summer, with AFC Bournemouth reportedly ready to part ways with some, if not several, of their stars. Winger Ryan Fraser is one of those on that list, and the 26-year-old will no doubt have many potential suitors, several of which will be in the Premier League.
Tottenham is a destination that interests him, according to Football Insider, who claim that Fraser would be all for it, if they were to make a move for him.
Elsewhere, Sunderland’s young striker, 16-year-old striker Joe Hugill, is wanted by both Tottenham and Manchester United, with the latter said to be in pole position.
That’s according to The Sun, who say that a deal can be struck for a six figure fee. The article then pivots to a discussion about another 16-year-old Championship side player that United are keen on, Jude Bellingham. United haven’t been able to secure his signature, but are reportedly leading the way.
