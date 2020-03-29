Tottenham Transfer Talk: Danny Rose, Zeki Celik, Thomas Meunier

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Tottenham related rumor mill, starting with wanting away defender Danny Rose, who is currently on loan at Newcastle United. Rose wants out and the Magpies want to bring him on for good, but there is a major stumbling block to everybody getting what they want.
In an interview with Football Insider, former England striker Darrent Bent said that he believes the left back’s salary will get in the way.
“I think the wage thing will probably be the issue, the stumbling block,” said Bent.
“You have to think, because of the wages, the size of the two clubs, you’d probably have to say that is the difficult one, the difficulty for Newcastle.”
Moving from potentially outbound to potentially inbound, it’s no secret that manager Jose Mourinho wants to remake the back line with players more in his mold.
BuzzSport have reported that Mourinho is interested in Lille right-back, Zeki Celik. The outlet claims that Lille would be looking for an asking price of around £25 million. It sounds like a good deal, considering how Serge Aurier is their best option at the position, and defense is probably the weakest position group overall.
If not Celik, maybe the upgrade over Aurier could be found out…the same exact team where they got him. Yes, Le10Sport are claiming that Spurs have a chance to get Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier. The Belgian international could be had on a free.
Thanks for reading the all full back edition of THFC transfer talk.
