Tottenham Hotspur News: Pochettino, Mourinho, Winks

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, however there are still plenty of Spurs related news items to cover today. Lots of transfer rumors too, and you can check out our THFC transfer rumors round-up from today at this link.
Also, be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Spurs XI and our optimal Spurs XI, a team with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained. Big news today! Which is also coincidentally transfer rumors…Newcastle United are targeting Mauricio Pochettino as the man to lead to their new money rebuild.
Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by a Saudi Arabian group with very very deep pockets, and they’ve pegged the former Spurs boss, sacked late in 2019, as their top managerial target. According to Sky Sports, they’re so keen on the Argentine that they’re willing to pay him £19 million a season.
While the current manager, Steve Bruce, did do a fine job leading the Magpies to safety, supporters aren’t really that enthused about him, so supplanting him with Poch would no doubt be a very popular move among the base.
Elsewhere Pochettino’s replacement, Jose Mourinho, caught some flak earlier in this lockdown when he was caught violating NHS social distancing guidelines. Everyone walks around with a camera in their pocket these days and he was snapped training with Tanguy Ndombele in a London park.
However, he’s also said and done the right thing in public, more than once, this quarantine and attention needs to be brought to that. Mourinho has helped the cause again, and this time he even got his hands dirty. The Portugese helped out with a fruits and vegetables harvest to help feed those in need of food during this pandemic.
Finally, we stick with the theme of helping out during the pandemic and its corresponding lockdown. Midfielder Harry Winks has encouraged people, especially men, to open up about a very serious issue that is going overlooked during the stay-at-home orders- mental health. The Daily Star has more on this topic.
