Optimal Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI with Transfer Targets Added

It’s going to be a long while, June at the earliest (and that’s the most optimistic timeline), until we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again. In the meantime, we have plenty of transfer talk. We even made an all-transfer rumor Tottenham Hotspur starting XI (which can be viewed at this link) The thing about transfer rumors is that they can get extremely tedious quite quickly, so these are rather dull times for sports fanatics and sports reporters.
Of course, if you’re bored right now that’s a luxury- it’s where you want to be during a pandemic. That’s because a lot of people right now have such serious concerns, of matters way beyond sports that there’s no time for the much lesser evil of boredom.
Be very thankful if you’re bored right now, because being so allows you the availability of taking a trip to fantasy land. Let’s pretend, in this fantasy reality, Spurs signed everyone they wanted, and no one of great importance leaves.
That’s a lot of ifs, I know, but let’s say all these hypotheticals come to fruition, and the whole team is healthy. After all, there is talk that Jose Mourinho wants to add as many as five new players this summer.
We give you the optimal Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI
Son Kane Coutinho
Bergwjin Brooks Sissoko
Sessegnon Alderweireld Lovren Meunier
Lloris
Defense is the weakest link of this Tottenham side, and Mourinho is a defense first kind of manager, so expect some upgrades in the back line this summer. We have altered half the back four, with Dejan Lovren coming in from Liverpool and Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain. Don’t rule out the potential acquisition of Zeki Celik though.
Elsewhere, David Brooks could be part of a potential AFC Bournemouth sell-off, and north London might be his optimal destination. Moving along, if Daniel Levy wants to actually loosen the purse strings this summer, and no one is saying he will, then Barcelona bust Philippe Coutinho might be in play, with White Hart Lane perhaps the best place for him to get his career turned around.
And then finally, we have the case of Harry Kane.
We’ve heard quite a bit about him during his pandemic and accompanying lockdown, and who knows what will happen with his club future. Supposedly, if he is to be sold, it won’t be to a domestic rival. Stay tuned on that, but the 4-3-3 you see above, it’s a fearsome side to be certain.
Optimal Starting XI Series
