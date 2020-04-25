Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Ndombele, Meunier, Mukiele

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Spurs XI and our optimal Tottenham XI, with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with the latest on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, the club’s record transfer fee signing. He’s been thrown under the bus a couple times by manager Jose Mourinho during his stay, and the pair were caught outside working together, and in the process violating the national social distancing guidelines put in place during the pandemic.
It’s been rumored that Dembele, who’s been pretty much a flop in north London, could have a very short lived stay with the club. According to a report from Sky Sports, FC Barcelona are interested in acquiring him and perhaps that’s exactly what the 23-year-old Frenchman needs.
While he would be moving on again rather quickly, a new environment might lead to his finding the top form again.
Elsewhere, Mourinho is a defense first manager, and it just so happens that the back line needs fixing first and foremost. Among the issues that Mourinho inherited when the took over the club, the biggest might be a need for an upgrade in talent in the defender position group.
Serge Aurier is probably Spurs best option at right back, and that just doesn’t cut it really. The answer might be found by going back to the same place they got Aurier: Paris Saint-Germain.
Mourinho himself has called Meunier trying to recruit him, but Chairman Daniel Levy still needs persuading; according to ESPN.
Finally, and we stay in the defender position group for the last item, which covers RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele. He can also play right back, but adds the versatility of potentially slotting in at central defender too. Spurs have reportedly made contact for the Frenchman, and it’s a development very much welcomed by some of their fans.
That’s according to Spurs Web.
