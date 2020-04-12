Tottenham Transfer Talk: Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. For our all United transfer rumor starting XI go to this link.
Today, we start with the Harry Kane narrative that everyone seems to be talking about. Normally, we would just outright dismiss the Kane is leaving/wants to leave story archetype, but this one seems so extremely specific that you have to pay attention to it and respect its credibility.
Quarantine is doing weird things to all of us, even superstar footballers, and Kane is no different. He’s way more candid and opinionated than usual, whenever he speaks publicly and that’s caught the attention of Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy.
According to Joe Bernstein of the Daily Mail, the Spurs big boss isn’t so much upset about Kane’s refusing to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane. No, he’s furious over the “Premier League season should be null and voided if they can’t complete it by June” remarks that the Tottenham talisman made.
That’s because ending the season could lead to the league’s broadcast rights holders demanding a refund of the money they paid to carry the games. Obviously, it would be financially ruinous to clubs, and Tottenham themselves owe big debts right now.
They still owe £637 million on the loan for their £1 billion stadium that they built, and a Kane sale could conceivably raise £200 million, or close to a third off just that one transaction.
So where would the face of the franchise (and English football too) go? Well, stop us if you’ve heard this one before– Manchester United. Rio Ferdinand would absolutely be in favor of it.
Elsewhere, speaking of another big money/huge transfer fee player who could be exiting north London, it’s time for a Tanguy Ndombele update.
L’Equipe claims that the club’s all time most expensive player is considering his future with the club after manager Jose Mourinho, who has thrown him under the bus on a couple occasions, made him violate National Health Service social distancing guidelines in order to train at London’s Hadley Common with him.
He wasn’t the only one, as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were caught running together, which flies in the face of the NHS’ rules for trying to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Outdoor exercise is permitted under the British government regulations put in place during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, exercise must only be conducted by oneself or with other members of the immediate household.
The Ndombele-Mourinho relationship has been a rocky one to say the least.
