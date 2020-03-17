Tottenham Hotspur continues training as usual, but it’s impossible to know anything else about their schedule, for anything else, beyond that right now. Europe is the world epicenter for COVID-19 and that’s brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future.
That’s said, there is still plenty of interesting Spurs related news and notes to go over. Let’s take a look at some of the THFC news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times.
No one on Tottenham has tested positive for coronavirus, but, as the Standard writes: “they will have a decision to make over the continuation of training sessions if “mass gatherings” are banned this week, as expected. Schoolboy football has already been cancelled, with no age-group sides currently at Hotspur Way.”
File this under “you love to see it.” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, partnering up with his most fiercest of rivals, Arsene Wenger, to record a PSA for the greater cause.
Wenger and Mourinho overcame their differences to join forces with FIFA and the WHO to try and spread awareness about COVID-19 and how to stop it.
“Hello everyone, we all know the situation with the coronavirus is a serious one and we need to put health first,” said Wenger.
“These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you all to follow with discipline at all times these five key tactics.
“In terms of social interaction take a step back,” said Mourinho. “Stay one metre distance minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes.”
Mourinho’s predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, even made an appearance in the video.
“It starts with your hands. Please was your hands frequently, if possible, with an alocohol-based solution,” said Pochettino.
Meanwhile, the news of Jan Vertonghen’s family getting robbed, at knifepoint, while he was away with his teammates competing in Champions League, shocked us all. Thankfully, only objects were stolen, and no one was hurt.
Vertonghen opened up on the scary, traumatic incident, and you can read his quotes at this link.
