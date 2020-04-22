Tottenham Transfer Talk: Harry Kane, Emerson, Mariano Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Spurs XI and our optimal Tottenham XI, with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Tottenham Hotspur related rumor mill, starting with the latest on the Harry Kane saga that’s dominated talk surrounding the club this spring.
Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell Kane to a Premier League rival, so where he could the club’s face of the franchise go, if they actually pull the trigger on selling him? Possibly Juventus, but that hinges on whether or not they can land Mauro Icardi, the Inter Milan striker currently out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain.
Icardi is very talented, but obviously extremely mercurial, and he’s apparently worn out his welcome at Inter. If Juve don’t land him, then they will likely have to break the bank in order to sign Kane, who will naturally be much more expensive an acquisition.
This narrative originates from a report in Calciomercato, who add the caveat of the most likely scenario being Kane finishes out his current deal in north London, which runs until 2024.
With a price of at least €150 million ($185 million) for the 26-year-old center forward, you really have to wonder how many calls will be made that are serious inquiries.
Elsewhere, Mariano Diaz, striker for Real Madrid, is reportedly a long term target for Tottenham, who will now be made available this summer. The Daily Star linked him with a move last summer while El Desmarque says Spurs were interested during this past January transfer window. Spurs web has more at this link.
Finally, the Tottenham search for an upgrade at right back takes us next to FC Barcelona, in the form of Emerson, according to Mundo Deportivo. He’s currently at the Catalan club on loan from Real Betis until 2021.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind