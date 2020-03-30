Tottenham News and Transfer Talk: Kane, Willian, Stones

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items to discuss. We also have some transfer talk to do, because if there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
So let’s get started with Harry Kane, typically not known for making controversial remarks, saying something that’s been deemed kind of inflammatory by many.
The injured Tottenham talisman believes that if the Premier League season isn’t able to restart by the beginning of July, then the current season should be null and void.
“I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season,” Kane said in a live Instagram chat with Jamie Redknapp.
“There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June.”
Well, given the kind of season Spurs have had, sure they have nothing to lose if this scenario were adopted. Just ask Liverpool supporters though what they think of this concept.
Elsewhere, in more unifying news, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is being utilized in the fight against coronavirus. The venue will be used as a storage facility for the London Food Alliance, to help out those citizens most in need of food.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy issued the following statement:
“As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community – never has this been more important than it is now. We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a club to assist.”
It’s great to see that; we all need to come together right now in the midst of this pandemic.
Moving on to the transfer narratives now, Chelsea winger Willian is likely to exit this summer, as his contract expires, and the Blues find themselves stocked with younger talent at the position. Potential destinations include two fellow London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Manager Jose Mourinho is interested in his former player at Stamford Bridge, but he’ll have to offload several first team players in order to get him says for Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
Finally, in another all big six transfer gossip item, Manchester City central defender John Stones could be on his way out, with Pep Guardiola already reportedly eyeing his replacement. He’s been linked to a few different destinations, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton.
Here is the City has more at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
