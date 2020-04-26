Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Ivan Rakitic, Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Spurs XI and our optimal Tottenham XI, with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We begin with reports that Spurs have joined the race to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The man who just recently admitted doubt over his future at the Catalan club saying he doesn’t want to be treated “like a sack of potatoes,” has been a huge part of his current team’s success since joining up in 2014.
However, he’s been unhappy at the club since Frenkie De Jong arrived from Ajax, and he’s had to play second fiddle.
The “sack of potatoes” comment refers to his disgust at Barcelona’s trying to use him as part of a package deal to acquire Neymar. His list suit of potential suitors is long, and it includes Sevilla, Napoli, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and now Spurs.
That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that Barca’s interest in Tanguy Ndombele could be part of facilitating a deal. Ndombele, who is certainly out of favor with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, could be on his way out this summer. Perhaps Catalonia could be a good destination for him.
Elsewhere, Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters feels stuck in limbo right now while on loan at Southampton FC.
According to Sky Sports, he could make his loan deal a permanent switch, with Tottenham willing to part ways with the 23-year-old, at the right price.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to upgrade his options in defense and KWP could be a good fit. Walker-Peters is just like a lot of players on loan right now, whose deals expire on June 30.
With the season on pause, and questions about when it might ever resume, completing a season is almost certain to go past that June 30 date. Meanwhile the English international, much like all the professional footballers in the world, is working hard on trying to stay fit in isolation. Or as he put it to The Times: ‘I wanted to prove myself to Jose Mourinho, now I’m training with my poodle.”
It really is a cute story though, about how his little toy poodle accompanies him on shuttle runs.
