Harry Kane May Not Return Until Final Two Games, Says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has been out of action since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton FC on New Year’s Day. He’s since had surgery to repair his injured hamstring, but he’s still in danger of missing the entirety of what remains of Spurs’ season.
It had been thought that he’d be back for April, but Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho gave a not so promising update today during his news conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup 4th round replay against Southampton FC.
Kane might not be ready until the final two matches of the season; and even if he is, it’s the hopeful outlook.
Asked when his superstar striker will be available for selection, Mourinho responded: “I think these matches (Leicester and Palace). Maybe we need them for something.”
‘To be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe we need them for something and he can help us. I hope.”
“Everything is OK. He’s having his treatment. There’s no pressure, he keeps going, no setback. With Hugo Lloris we were speaking about February and he came back in January. It’s better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure. Let it go and let’s see.”
Kane is hopeful that he can begin running outdoors again in March. He’s currently working on his rehab in the Caribbean, where he’ll have a chance to train in warm weather.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton FC FYIs
February 5, 7:45 pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV and Live Stream: BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate
Referee: David Coote
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Southampton 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind