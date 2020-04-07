Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Denis Zakaria, Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, so instead we’ll have to do some transfer talk. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Besides, White Hart Lane may have a really busy summer, as there have been reports claiming Jose Mourinho wants to bring as many as five new players to north London this upcoming transfer window.
With that in mind, ee start with the German outlet Express highlighting a Borussia Moenchengladbach man who is coming into his own right now.
The Express writes: “It is no longer a secret that Gladbach’s midfield jewel Denis Zakaria (23) has found a top spot on the hunting list, especially at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.”
The 23-year-old Zakaria could fetch close to 45 million Euro for his servcies. He’s been crucial to Gladbach staying in the Bundesliga top four this season, and the club certainly would not part way unless their price is met.
Elsewhere Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi is a wanted man, catching the eye of Tottenham, Lazio and Napoli in recent months says Fotomac.
The Turkish club won’t let the Kosovo international go for less than €20 million though, says the report.
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back with more Tottenham transfer talk later.
