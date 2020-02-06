Dele Alli Says it’s Time for Tottenham Hotspur to End Trophy Drought

Tottenham Hotspur are on to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they’ll take on Norwich City, a side that looks destined to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season. Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, it’s looking like, potentially, as good a chance as any for Spurs to end their notorious silverware drought.
Spurs midfield maestro Dele Alli said, following his side’s exciting, topsy-turvy win over Southampton in a fourth round replay tonight, the time is now to win another trophy.
“It has been a long time coming, we are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together, we deserve a trophy,” the English international said after the 3-2 win over a very game Southampton side that was worthy of winning this match as Tottenham.
But no one is going to give it to us, we have to keep pushing and not just for us but for the fans we have to win something.”
Spurs’ most recent trophy came in the 2008 League Cup, but they did reach the UEFA Champions League final this past June, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool. Prior to last season, they had finished in the top three of the league three consecutive seasons.
So it’s pretty clear that they’re knocking on the door right now, but just can’t get through. Tottenham definitely has the right manager to end the drought though, as Jose Mourinho is a trophy machine. Love him or hate him, like or dislike his style, he gets results; period.
