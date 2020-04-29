Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Coutinho, Willian, Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. (Also, for today’s Tottenham news and notes round-up go to this link)
Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Spurs XI and our optimal Spurs XI, a team with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained. We start with the first of two narratives on wing players, who although linked to north London, probably won’t be coming.
FC Barcelona misfit Phillipe Coutinho, now on loan with Bayern Munich, was thought to certainly be leaving the Catalan club this summer. Spurs are one of several clubs reported to be keen.
However, it appears Barcelona have done a u-turn on this, and now the Brazilian may be a part of their plans, according to Spanish outlet Sport. With a €90 million asking price, many potential suitors are being turned off. It’s hard to envision Daniel Levy sanctioning that deal actually.
The other winger often linked with a move to Tottenham but probably won’t be coming is Chelsea’s Willian. (He’s also Brazilian coincidentally) The Daily Express reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer transfer window, and that the Gunners will be looking to replace Auba with Willian.
Essentially, this would put Arsenal slightly ahead so to speak in the north London derby to the acquire the Chelsea winger, who’s had a fine season this year. More on that here.
And finally, Spurs are already willing to part ways with their record transfer fee acquisition, made only last summer, Tanguy Ndombele. That’s according to French news outlet TF1, who go on to state that their willingness is of course contingent on having received a proper offer.
It’s not very surprising, as the French international has been rumored to be on the trading block this spring; a natural consequence of his failing to really get on well with manager Jose Mourinho.
