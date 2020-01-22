Christian Eriksen Moving Closer to Leaving Tottenham, Joining Inter Milan

This is definitely something that should have happened in the summer, but hey, better late than never. Tottenham Hotspur winger/playmaking midfielder Christian Eriksen, who’s been openly pining for a move away since the end of last season, is finally nearing his much anticipated exit.
The Dane is set to join Inter Milan, with his agent believing things could get finalized tomorrow, according to a report from La Repubblica. Via Siempreinter, “Inter have already reached an agreement in principle with Eriksen over a four and a half year contract.”
Eriksen had wanted a move to Real Madrid, but given the Spanish giants’ busy offseason, which included the acquisition of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, is just didn’t make sense for him to move there. A very creative playmaker, Christian Eriksen (who’s been linked with several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich) could fit in very well at Inter, who did acquire another wing player from the Premier League just this summer, in Alexis Sanchez.
However, Sanchez’s stay at Inter has gone just as poorly as his stay at United, a club that Eriksen himself was consistently linked to. Football London also reports that terms have been agreed, with the San Siro submitting a second bid, this time of £17 million, for the 27-year-old.
Finally, many outlets, including Sky Sports, report that Eriksen has had talks with club Chairman Daniel Levy about his future, and that future lies away from White Hart Lane.
