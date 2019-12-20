Chelsea at Tottenham Team News: Ndombele, Vorm, Tomori, Giroud

There is no doubt what the headliner fixture is this Premier League weekend- it’s Jose Mourinho aiming for a position in the top four, and against his two time former employer. It’s a London derby that matches up two sides headed in completely opposite directions.
The Mourinho bump has meant four wins out of five for Spurs, with the only bad result being that middle game, a loss to Mourinho’s most recent former employer, Manchester United. As for Chelsea, they have lost four of their last five, with their only win being that sandwich game in the middle. You can imagine just how excited Mourinho is about this one.
He has an opportunity to get his new club back in a position to reach their goals for the season, and it could come at the expense of the club that sacked him twice.
In turning to the team news for this one, we’ll start with the hosts. Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has missed three games with a groin injury, faces a late fitness for this one. Meanwhile back-up goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also back in training, after having recovered from a calf injury.
Mourinho will also be without the services of long term absentees Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies. Switching over to the visitors, defender Fikayo Tomori is available again after having been left off the last two match day squads due to a hip problem.
Meanwhile striker Olivier Giroud is back in the mix, having now recovered from a recent ankle injury. However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains on the sidelines.
Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea FYIs
Sunday Dec 22, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- WWLWW Chelsea FC- LLWLL
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 40%, Draw 27%, Chelsea win 33%
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 2
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind