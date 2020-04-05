Tottenham Hotspur, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
AFC Bournemouth star David Brooks, according to the Sun, is on the trading block as the Cherries are looking to fire sale. Many of their top players, including the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, will be made available.
Brooks, who scored seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances last season, is wanted by both United and Tottenham. You can read more about Brooks and this situation at Tottenham blog.
In sticking with the south coast sell-off, Spurs could be after another Bournemouth midfielder, Ryan Fraser. This, according to a report in TEAMtalk. In addition to Spurs, Arsenal and Everton are also reportedly keen on signing him, according to a report in 90 min last month. Spurs Web has more at this link.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are no longer interested in Spurs franchise player Harry Kane. Meaning that now only Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested. This is all according to the Daily Express, and it’s very welcome news, as Kane to United was always a pointless, far-fetched narrative to begin with.
It would be good if we could just silence this silliness forever.
Kane would be a 200 million (in any currency) player, and likely break the world transfer fee record, so there are a lot of moving parts on this potential deal.
Secondly, despite the eye-brow raising things Kane has said while in quarantine, it doesn’t mean he’ll still want out, once this is all over.
Lockdown is making all of us do weird and crazy things. I even did this.
Finally, the latest on the Willian transfer saga. The soon to be out of contract Chelsea winger is wanted by several teams, including both clubs that comprise the north London derby.
According to a report from the Daily Star, Tottenham are leading the chase right now. To the Lane and Back has more at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind