Top Five German Bundesliga Footballing Legends

Germany is one of only three nations to win the World Cup at least four times, although it’s current professional league – the Bundesliga – has a relatively short history compared to other top European leagues, having started in 1963. But it’s produced a lot of footballing talent.
Lothar Matthäus
Lothar Matthäus cemented his place in football history by becoming the first-ever FIFA Player of the Year in 1991. He started his career at Borussia Mönchengladbach before becoming an FC Bayern legend by winning the Bundesliga seven times and the German Cup three times. Matthäus, who played 464 times in the Bundesliga, is also a two-time UEFA Cup winner. Playing as a sweeper and midfielder, he was part of the German squad in five World Cups, winning the trophy in 1990. With Germany, Matthäus also won the European Championships in 1980. To this day, he remains as Germany’s most capped player with 150 games.
Jürgen Klinsmann
Jürgen Klinsmann spent a large chunk of his career playing abroad, but he had a lot of personal success playing for Stuttgart and won the Bundesliga in 1997 and the UEFA Cup a year earlier as a Bayern Munich player. He was the Bundesliga's top scorer in 1987-88 with 19 goals, totaling 110 goals in 221 Bundesliga appearances. Klinsmann played 82 times for Germany and scored 40 goals, helping the team win the World Cup in 1990 and the Euros in 1996. He managed to score in all six major international tournaments he participated in.
Rudi Völler
Playing for 1860 Munich, Werder Bremen and Leverkusen, Rudi Völler never won the Bundesliga, but he was the league’s top scorer in 1982-83. He had a total of 132 goals in 232 Bundesliga games. Völler played in two World Cup finals for Germany, winning the trophy in 1990. He was deadly in front of goal throughout his international career, netting 47 times in 90 games. Only three players have managed more in a Germany shirt. Völler is one of only four people to reach the World Cup final as both a player and a manager.
Miroslav Klose
Begin the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer with 16 goals, Miroslav Klose has a very special place in football history. He’s one of the best ever German strikers, holding the goals record for the international team with 71 in 137 games. However, Klose’s Bundesliga record was never as outstanding. He did finish as the top scorer in 2005-06 with 25 goals, but he had only 121 goals in total in 307 Bundesliga games. Klose, who won the World Cup in 2014 with Germany, represented three Bundesliga teams, winning the title twice with Bayern in 2008 and 2010.
Oliver Kahn
Oliver Kahn is one of five players to win the Bundesliga a record eight times. Playing for Karlsruher and Bayern Munich, Kahn was voted as the league's best goalkeeper on seven separate occasions He racked up 557 appearances in the league, which is the third-most in Bundesliga history. Kahn played a vital role for Bayern in the 2001 Champions League final against Valencia, saving the decisive penalty in a shootout. He was a European champion in 1996, and he won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player at the 2002 World Cup.
