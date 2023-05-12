Top 8 World Most Popular Soccer Prediction Sites

Soccer is a game of uncertainty and requires a lot of practice. It offers ample opportunities to speculate and win money by the way of betting. To improve the hit rate in betting, the punters can refer to the advice given by soccer prediction sites. However, not all prediction sites are up to the mark. To help you pick the best ones, we have curated the top 8 most popular soccer prediction sites. Let’s explore what these sites have to offer to the punters.

Footballtipster.net

Football tipsters is the perfect go-to for seeking advice on the results of football games. The site covers the football games extensively while picking up the games from all over the world. It is studded with several punter-friendly features that make the task of betting easier. Also, the new punters can season themselves in the art of betting by referring to several learning-oriented features that the site boasts of.

Livescore, Upcoming events, tipster directory, Compare Odds are some of the value-added features that allow punters to engage themselves and earn lot of knowledge about the game and sports betting.

2. topsportspick.com

Top sports pick is the ultimate prediction site where the best prediction makers from across the world are posting opinions regularly. Apart from providing opinions, the site provides an overview of statistics pertaining to the predictions made in the past about various games. The feature of Live Scores allows the punters to try luck in live betting and to go for the bets like Fixed Odd, Correct Score, Total Goals, etc. With Upcoming Picks, the site prepares the punters for the available betting opportunities.

Top Sports Pick, from time to time, send alerts about the upcoming picks to the punters who have subscribed for the same. The support is quite prompt in giving replies and is reachable through an online form.

3. betting-advise.com

If you want to lay hands on only the verified tipsters, betting-advise is the site to depend upon. This tipster verification site restricts its operations to verification of the tipster performance and does not sell tips. Thus, the specialized functioning earns it a great quality of tips. The betting-advise releases the list of verified tipsters on a regular basis. With the help of a robust tip verification system, the site ensures that the punters are buying only the authentic tips directly from the tipsters.

This site invites the users to become tipsters, too, besides picking the verified tips. With a simple process and widely used payment system, the site allows the football experts to start their career as tipster and earn extra money.

4. Soccertipsters.net

At Soccer Tipsters, the record of the top soccer tipsters is a dynamic one and sees the changes regularly. The site hires and tabulates the best tipsters for punters’ convenience. These tipsters are selected based on their dedication to providing correct tips and in a timely manner. By selecting the Soccer Tipsters as the tipster partner, the punters are sure of having the correct tips to refer to always.

The tipsters here have selected the betting market as per their experience and comfort and dedicate themselves to provide tips on those markets only. Half-time/Full-time, 1×2 fixed odds, Correct Score, Fixed Draw, etc. are some of the betting services. The punters can pick from the stake size and connect with the punters who fit their budget. Thus, it saves a lot of time and allows betting as the budget permits.

5. Verifiedsoccertipster.com

The tipsters here are divided as Junior, Senior and Premium Tipsters and accordingly their rates vary. Thus, punters can connect with the tipsters based on the level of expertise. The hit rate of senior tipsters varies between 65% to 95%. It is a bit low for the Junior tipsters yield is quite high. Regular maintenance of records of tipsters is a priority and helps punters pick the right option.

The site maintains the record of the top tipsters that it has brought on board from various countries. All tips are verified first with real money and then the tipsters are inducted into the network. Thus, the chances of making good money from buying tips are quite high.

Today tips feature allows the punters to try luck in the recent games and be the part of the game even when they have not got ample time for research.

6. Protipster.net

Protipster.net offers the most authentic tips on several betting markets in addition to conventional ones. Both teams to score, total goals over/under, and Asian handicap are some of the areas where the site specializes and has delivered magnificent results.

This tipster site makes it easier for the punters to reach the expert tipsters by tabulating the records and upcoming picks. The site forays into all top league football played in Germany, England, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, etc. Thus, the punters can pick the match they want to bet upon in no time and make more attempts per session.

7. Football365.tips

Football365.tips is a dedicated tipster site where the records of the tipster performance are the most genuine and updated ones. The site provides information about how many tips the tipsters have provided. How the tips have performed in the past is talked about in an unbiased manner here. The focus is purely on numbers and that is why, all tips here are reliable.

Football365 has several features that keep the punters on toes. They can bet on the football games throughout the year as the tipsters from various parts of the world are working here. You can find tips here for the top league’s matches and they provide explanation behind the tips they provide.

8. Predictionsoccer.net

At Prediction Soccer, the tipsters provide prediction on Today matches. Thus, professional punters can keep themselves active and engaged and build their bankroll with the help of verified tips. Some premium tips are kept private and confidential to serve the premium customers.

The tipster service here emphasizes on the betting services and offers tips on markets such as 1×2 Fixed odds, Asian Handicap, Over/Under, Correct Score, etc. The punters can access the tipster directory that is updated regularly along with the statistics.

To conclude,

With the help of tipster sites like footballtipster.net and the others mentioned in the list, the punters can improve their hit rate. These tipster verification sites ensure that only authentic tips reach the buyers. Also, the strike rate of more than 60% enhances the chances of winning. All betting markets are covered to keep the punters engaged in minting money from betting.

Related Posts via Categories