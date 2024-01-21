Top 5 potential clubs for a possible transfer of Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk is having his best season at the professional level. In just six months, the Ukrainian striker managed to win the hearts of the Spanish public with his outstanding football skills. With each new round of La Liga, Girona’s best player in November continues to demonstrate that the eight million euros the Catalan club invested in his acquisition in August is 100% worth it. 11 goals scored and 6 assists in 19 matches is an impressive intermediate result.

Bookmakers seriously regard Girona as one of the contenders for the La Liga title in the 2023/2024 season and accept bets on this event. To place a bet, just register and complete Mostbet UZ kirish.

Transfer price of Artem Dovbyk at the beginning of 2024

By the end of 2023, the transfer price of the Ukrainian striker doubled compared to the amount that the White-Reds spent to buy out Artem’s contract from Dnepr-1. Currently, his value is estimated at 15 million euros, while the last transfer cost 7.75 million euros. However, the potential transfer fee could be more than 40 million euros.

Top 5 potential new clubs by Artem Dovbyk

Let’s consider five options for an ideal career continuation for Artem Dovbyk: two options in Italy, the possibility of changing clubs in the Spanish La Liga and two potential destinations in England.

Juventus

On average, Juventus are conceding less than one goal per game this season. However, the “old lady” has a significant problem related to the attacking line. The problem concerns the team’s offensive performance. Juventus don’t score enough goals. The numbers speak for themselves: 23 goals in 15 matches. Turin’s top scorer Dusan Vlahovic has not lived up to expectations, scoring just five goals in 13 matches since the start of the season. Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean and Kenan Yildiz also failed to reach the expected level of productivity, remaining less productive “copies” of Vlahovic.

With Juventus looking for an outstanding striker who can dominate both on the ground and in the air, this is a natural step. We should not forget that Premier League clubs are constantly interested in Dusan Vlahovic, and Juventus rarely refuses lucrative offers. In this context, the likelihood of Dovbyk moving to the Italian giants becomes more real, especially considering the connections that the Spanish publication El Gol Digital writes about.

Inter

Inter had problems after the departure of Edin Dzeko – the team lost its power striker. Despite the emergence of Thuram and Arnautovic, each of them has their own style of play, which does not coincide with the required one. The Vipers currently have four forwards, but usually only use two. However, this is misleading. Senior players such as Arnautovic and Sanchez are aged 34, highlighting the need to revamp Inter’s attack. Moreover, despite Lautaro Martinez’s leadership, he lacks a suitable partner. Thuram scored six goals, but his match with Martinez did not work out. Therefore, a hypothetical move to Inter for Dovbyk has its own risks, but such a step opens up the opportunity to fight for the championship in one of the best European championships.

Atlético Madrid

Artem Dovbyk is a player ready to adapt to the coach’s demands. He can play in attack as a center forward or help in attacks from deep. His flexibility allows him to be effective in different match scenarios. Such skills and tactical versatility of a football player cannot fail to attract the attention of Diego Simeone, one of the most talented coaches. Atlético is looking for reinforcements and needs a player of the same caliber as Dovbyk. Simeone already has several strikers, but what is important to him is a player with certain qualities that the current squad does not possess. Interest in Dovbyk is confirmed by the publication Fichajes. This is the opening of new opportunities for the Ukrainian forward in one of the strongest European clubs.

Tottenham and Brighton

The English Premier League represents an attractive option for Artem Dovbyk. Tottenham after Kane’s departure and Brighton with the De Zerbi project are two of the main vacancies in the Premier League where the footballer could show his potential. Tottenham have problems with their main center forward after the sale of Kane. Betting on Son limits the team, but the club has potential for development.

Brighton under De Zerbi is an interesting project. The coach is familiar with the UPL and the prospects of Ukrainian players. The club does not retain players for long periods of time, which could create an opportunity for Dovbyk to join the team.

Related Posts via Categories